Ramli rocked Kota Kinabalu

LEGENDARY rocker Datuk Ramli Sarip and local band Ruhh recently shook up Kota Kinabalu with an unforgettable evening of rocking covers and classic rock hits during the Allianz Rocks in KK at Oceanus Waterfront Mall.

The show opened with Ruhh, who got the crowd amped up with covers of Guns N’ Roses’ November Rain, Deep Purple’s Burn, and a Queen medley complete with its stadium anthem We Will Rock You.

When Ramli stepped on the stage, the 800-strong crowd went into a frenzy.

The former frontman of Sweet Charity, well-known for his folk-inspired music and delightfully raspy vocals, delivered hits such as Sejuta Wajah, Jikalau Berkasih and Kamelia.

Allianz Malaysia chief executive officer Zakri Khir said: “I am sure many will agree that Datuk Ramli’s showmanship is second to none, and Ruhh proved it could hang in there with one of the greatest rockers of all time.”