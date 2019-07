TAKING food as far as it can go is multi-Michelin-star chef and Ironman athlete Gordon Ramsey in a new series, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.

This National Geographic’s series will premiere here at the same time as the US on July 22 at 10am (with same day repeats at 10pm).

Uncharted will see Ramsey roaring through valleys, diving into oceans, hiking through forests and scaling mountains in his relentless pursuit of culinary inspiration.

From Peru, Laos and Morocco to Hawaii, Alaska and New Zealand, the chef will meet up with indigenous people around the globe to learn about their unique cultures, dishes and flavours.

Every ingredient he harvests and dish he tastes will inspire him to create a new recipe from scratch, which will represent the heart of that culture.

Each episode will conclude with Ramsay challenging himself to put his newfound skills to the test – with the help of a local food legend by his side – as they cook a feast together for the natives.

For Ramsay, food is the gateway to culture, and every adventure is a portal into the soul of the people and place.