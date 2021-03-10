TRUST is hard to come by. At least, for Disney’s new crowned princess, Raya. Not too long after she is betrayed by a new friend, Raya is left to fend for herself and seek for a solution against the monsters that haunt her current world. Known as the Druun, the sinister monsters threaten the land by turning its people and majestic dragons into stone.

Along with her partner in crime, her bug armadillo, Raya seeks out to summon the last dragon, Sisu as her only hope to stop the Drunn for good. Directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada, the feature film marks the first female-led animation to be released since Frozen 2 in 2019.

Similar to Frozen, the filmmakers of Raya and the Last Dragon does a good job in further pushing the capabilities of a Disney heroine. Though the cultural context differs in the movie, the writers’ depiction of its female characters is a far cry from the damsel in distress we all grew up reading about.

Aside from this, it was also refreshing to see the portrayal of female friendships in the movie.

As a matter of fact, the most meaningful component of the movie would be the bonds between the female characters. Just like the nature of Gamora and Nebula’s (from Avengers) relationship, years of anger and resentment lies between Raya and Namari.

Watching them reconcile in the end is heartwarming. Then there is the friendship between Raya and Sisu. Though I initially thought Sisu’s naivety to be annoying, it was nice to see her qualities rub on Raya in the end. This authentic depiction of female friendships offers a valuable lesson to audiences – that forgiveness and trust are essential for any relationship and change.

Of course, the movie didn’t lack in comedy. Two characters that notably drove the comedy in the show would be Awkwafina’s Sisu and Izaac Wang’s Captain Boun. Though it was a bit unusual to see Awkwafina from her raunchy self, she still did an excellent job in bringing flavour and a sense of humour into her character. Her character’s goofy personality and funny expressions was a highlight in this film.

As for Wang, though he played a supporting role, he left a memorable impression. His performance shows his talent as a remarkable child star. Kudos to Disney for doing it right again! Raya and the Last Dragon was definitely the escape we needed!