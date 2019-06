ADRENALINE junkie and radio DJ, KC Montero and race car driver Natasha Chang aka Chiney Dolly aim to get their names into the record books as the fastest ascent of Doi Chang mountain by car.

Doi Chang mountain is located in Chiang Mai, the historical capital of the old Lanna Kingdom in Thailand.

It is home to misty mountains, colourful hill tribes and picture-postcard ancient Thai temples framed by blue skies and lush greenery.

Now, tt will bear witness to feats of ingenuity, of power, control, and of speed, as KC and Natasha hurtle up the slopes in a battle to carve their names in the record books as the fastest ascent of Doi Chang mountain by car .

KC is a car nut with a need for speed and Natasha will be bringing her racing experience to the table.

However, neither will be attempting the record ride alone.

They will get local help on their quest for the Guinness World Records attempt from Phat aka ‘Golf’, an expert of the Chiang Mai racing scene, and his motorhead crew at Phat Garage - plus a boost from Caltex with Techron® fuel as they race up the mountain and into the record books.

Whether or not they end up with their name in the record books, the pair will be breaking new ground as there is no such existing record, and indeed, no similar effort made in an everyday car.

You can watch them go through their paces to get their name on the Guinness World Records on Record Rides a two part series that will be aired on National Geographic (Astro Channel 553) on June 23 and June 30, at 8pm.