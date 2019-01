RED HOT Chili Peppers will be joining Post Malone in a special performance. Nominees Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. are also set to perform.

Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R. will perform at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb 10, 2019.

Alicia Keys will host the show.

The California-based Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform with Austin Richard Post, aka Post Malone, who is nominated for four Grammy awards this year.

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile and upcoming R&B singer H.E.R are also up for several awards.

Previously announced performers include Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves and Dan and Shay. - Reuters