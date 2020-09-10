Rev up your engines for the Drive-in Cinema experience on Sept 19

PERK IDEA SDN BHD recently launched Drive-in Cinema Malaysia, Asia’s first immersive technological outdoor cinema, at an event officiated by Datuk Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar, senior director of Domestic & Events Division – Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia).

Drive-in Cinema Malaysia serves as an attraction for Malaysians travelling to or within Kuala Lumpur, and is in line with Tourism Malaysia’s Cuti-Cuti Malaysia campaign. Drive-in cinema Malaysia will be held for 45 days, from Sept 19 to Nov 1 at the Bukit Kiara Equestrian Club, Kuala Lumpur.

A cinematic experience like no other, Drive-in Cinema Malaysia brings a whole new experience for moviegoers that stimulates all five senses.

Apart from being able to enjoy blockbuster films, upon entering the Drive-in cinema, audiences will drive through a series of platforms with stunning digital lighting effects.

Drive-in Cinema Malaysia can accommodate over 200 cars, and utilises radio channels to broadcast the audio from the movie, without the need of distributing Bluetooth speakers, reducing the risk of spreading Covid-19.

At the launch, Ammar said: “Drive-in Cinema Malaysia will serve as a great attraction for travellers from the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur to experience this immersive technological drive-in cinema firsthand during their visit.

“Drive-in Cinema Malaysia’s efforts to avoid the spread of Covid-19 through minimising human contact is highly commendable. Because of its effective use of e-wallet payments and radio broadcasts for movie audio, it is a safer way for people to enjoy movies in an electrifying theatrical environment, while at the same time having peace of mind.”

Through Drive-in Cinema Malaysia’s partnership with Malaysia Association Tourism Agency (MATA), tour agencies from all across Malaysia will be able to include Drive-in Cinema Malaysia in their travel packages at preferential rates, together with other exciting attractions.

According to the managing director of Perk Idea Sdn Bhd, Phan K.H., Drive-in Cinema Malaysia was created as part of the initiatives of their community project called COMBATING TOGETHER, which was initiated during the movement control order (MCO).

During the earlier stages of the MCO, Perk Idea collaborated with local artistes to create limited-edition T-shirts to fund donations of face shields to frontliners through the Selangor Health Department & Yayasan Sin Chew.

This time around, through initiatives by Drive-in Cinema Malaysia, Phan wishes to contribute to the country by supporting the recovery of the tourism and events industry that was severely impacted by the pandemic.

Part of the proceeds from Drive-in Cinema Malaysia will be donated to selected orphanages and other communities that require support.