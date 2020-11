AS the lead of the thriller-drama series Kairos airing on Oh!K channel, South Korean actor Shin Sung-rok plays Kim Seo-Jin, a successful company executive whose perfect life with his wife and daughter is shattered when his child is kidnapped. Driven by the urge to save his daughter, he attempts to quite literally change the past.

Speaking to theSun, Shin delved deeper into the series and his role in it.

“I do relate to him (Seo-jin) as I’ve imagined being in his shoes. I have been able to express and focus better during the process as I know the importance of my own family, especially my daughter,” he said.

“I think any actor would be fortunate to land such a big role. I myself have a daughter, so there were moments where it hit me hard emotionally. The sentiment of the drama is strong and I think the script was very well written, so it wasn’t that difficult to play my part.”

To convey the depth of the character and the overall intensity of the series, Shin explained that his background in theatre certainly helped, and pointed how stage presence, vocalisation, diction training and voice projection were important in aiding his expression of emotions.

“I do study a lot separately when it comes to those needs. I do think that I’ve been able to be who I am as an actor today because of my stage experience.”

Opposite him, actress Nam Gyu-ri stars as Hyun-chae, Seo-jin’s wife.

“I was personally curious of Gyu-ri as an actress. Now that I have met her, I think she is a conscientious individual and actor; always making sure she is in character. That can be tiring and I sympathise with her, but I am grateful that we encouraged each other along the way,” Sung-rok explained.

Shin went on to claim that the most memorable scene for him was the ending of the first episode.

“It’s a shocking ending scene that portrays the essence of the drama very clearly. Another opportunity was given to me as I was about to give up on life on the bridge, and I thought the scene where Han Ae-ri (played by Lee Se-young) was taken as a prisoner in the convoy was very memorable.

“Our drama hooks you with its plot twists in every episode. You just can’t wait to watch the next episode,” he said.

On the series’ plotting and narrative framework, Shin firmly asserted that both are very strong and solid, as the storyline is not forced around a plot device, which was relief to him as an actor.

“I am amazed at the scripts I receive for each episode, and I always feel thankful to the writer for it. I am also always continuously surprised at the director,” he said.

“The teamwork of the writer, director, actors, cameraman, music team and others is amazing; and that’s why I know that it’s going to be a production that is going to be enjoyed by many.

“Kindly look forward to the upcoming episodes and I will do my best to make this the best production.”