Rhythm from the heart

THE name Khai Bahar is one that is familiar to fans of mainstream music, not just in Malaysia, but even in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brunei, Taiwan and Thailand.

Over his four years in the Malaysian music scene, which includes sharing his music on Youtube or the Smule music app, Khai has recorded 16 songs, including two duets with Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and Siti Nordiana.

He pays tribute to his early days trying to promote himself on music apps with his solo Konsert Khai Bahar – Dari Smule ke Pentas Dunia, which takes place on Mar 27 and 28 at Istana Budaya.

Khai also recently collaborated with Faizal Tahir’s Faithful Music record label for his new single, HatiNyawa, which was co-produced with Mika Chan, Mage, Ja’a and Karim Karam.

The 26-year-old artiste said: “This song is dedicated to my loyal fans who have supported me all this while, as they’re my life and soul. Without them, who would I be?

“The support and motivation from them were my sources of strength and inspiration.”

Brimming with a catchy rhythm and melody, HatiNyawa displays a different side of Khai, who also performs a dance number in the music video, which can be viewed on the Faithful channel on Youtube.

The single is currently available for listening on Spotify, iTunes, KKBox, Deezer, Joox and Apple Music.