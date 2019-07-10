Rip Torn dies at 88

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 6, 2019, US rapper Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Nicki Minaj has canceled a performance in Saudi Arabia in a show of support for women’s and gay rights in the ultra-conservative kingdom, the US rapper said July 9, 2019. Minaj’s scheduled appearance in the western city of Jeddah next week as part of a cultural festival had triggered a social media backlash over human rights in the country. / AFP / ANGELA WEISS