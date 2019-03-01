Rise of a new superhero

BRIE LARSON has come a long way since playing Toni Collette’s sarcastic and rebellious daughter in Showtime’s breakout drama United States of Tara.

From winning an Academy Award in 2016 for her breakthrough lead performance in the film Room, Larson has landed more high-profile projects such as The Glass Castle, Kong: Skull Island, and the upcoming Victoria Woodhull, about the first female candidate for the presidency of the United States.

However, playing Captain Marvel, arguably to be one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel comic universe, will put Larson in a different league altogether.

The story is set in the 1990s. It follows the journey of former officer and Air Force test pilot Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races, the Kree and the Skrulls.

A maverick and not easily controlled, Danvers has to find her true self and the right path as she strives to harness her incredible powers.

Captain Marvel also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg and Jude Law.

In an interview transcript provided by Walt Disney Studios, Larson explains what drives her character.

“The thing about Carol [Danvers] is that she’s two halves – she’s Kree and she’s human. The Kree are really incredible warriors, hyper intellectuals and the best at what they do.

“Then there’s this other part of her that’s human, and that is the loving part of her, but it’s also the part that makes her kind of sassy and a little brash at times. It makes her really emotional.

“It also makes her aggressive and competitive. It’s all of the good and all of the bad in that human side. It’s the flaw, and it’s the best thing about her. I think she’s incredibly relatable in that way.”

In order to latch on to that conflict the character has, Larson said she approached it the same way she would a long run of a play performance.

“It has to be something that as you grow in your life and as your life continues to evolve that there is something in this that will continue to inspire and intrigue you.”

At the end credits of Avengers: Infinity War, we saw Nick Fury (Jackson), the head of S.H.I.E.L.D page Captain Marvel, just as he dissolves due to Thanos mass extinction exercise.

In Captain Marvel, we are introduced to a much younger Nick Fury (still played by Jackson) who tries to find a sense within S.H.I.E.L.D. after the end of the Cold War.

Fury crosses paths with Danvers, and after some initial distrust, they learn to work together to stop a Skrull invasion.

“Carol and Nick Fury do not start off on the same page at all,” said Larson. “They’re both at war and don’t understand each other very much.

“But it’s actually that conflict that brings out their sense of humour, which is sort of the beginning of realising that they have things in common.

“Then they team up together and are able to utilise both of their skill sets together. They complement each other very well.”

To play the part of Danvers, Larson had to undergo flight training.

“Oh, I puked a lot. That’s part of how I got my call sign.

“All of the pilots were like you’re not supposed to tell anybody that, and I was like I got no shame.

“But we were simulating a dog fight, so I was like flipping around all which way.

“My pilot was so incredible and super-talented. We got to 6.5Gs. It was just amazing to feel all of that, especially once we were back on set.

“When we were simulating a barrel roll, I was able to recall that exactly, what that feels like, what your body feels like, how hard it is to breathe.

“It’s all of those little nuances that I hope will come through in the movie so that regardless of who you are, if you’re the Air Force or you’re a pilot or whatever, that you recognise that. That it feels real.”

As for working with directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, she said: “There was a lot of work to do, so I feel like it is a job for two people, and it’s been really wonderful working with them.

“They’ve worked so hard and diligently on the script in particular and crafting out this structure and story.

“I feel so grateful that they’ve given me the most dynamic character that I’ve ever had the chance to play. They come from the same world as I, so to be with them on this feels like super-surreal. I’m very grateful.”