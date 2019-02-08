Roberts confirmed for American Horror Story season nine

RYAN Murphy has revealed the first names on the cast of season nine of American Horror Story.

The series creator has once again signed up Emma Roberts, already on the cast in previous seasons, who is joined by freestyle skier and Olympic medalist, Gus Kenworthy.

In what seems to be turning into something of a habit for Ryan Murphy, the series creator once again used social media to reveal the first details of the ninth season of his American Horror Story anthology.

Emma Roberts and Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy are on the cast of this latest season, expected to land in 2019 on the US channel FX.

Ryan Murphy shared these first names in a post on his Instagram account, reading “That special moment when you realize you have an Olympic medal AND will be playing Emma Roberts’ boyfriend on American Horror Story Season 9,“ accompanied by a bare-chested picture of Kenworthy.

Apart from a few appearances in Sharknado 5 in 2017 and as himself in The Real O’Neals in 2016, Ryan Murphy gives Gus Kenworthy the opportunity to take his first steps as an actor in a main role.

As for Emma Roberts, the actress is a regular partner for the series creator, having already featured in seasons three, four, seven and eight of the show. Emma Roberts also played a leading role in Ryan Murphy’s 2015 show, Scream Queens.

For the time being, the production team is, as usual, not giving away any plot details about this ninth season of the show.

Launched in 2011, American Horror Story currently has eight seasons, the most recent of which, titled Apocalypse, ended in November 2018. Season nine is set to screen in 2019, more than likely in the fall. -AFP