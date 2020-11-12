Rocking politics

You can’t stop the music – even when you are a politician. That was how the band Priwayat was formed, with Penang state assemblypersons Zairil Khir Johari and Syerleena Abdul Rashid as its most prominent members.

However, just because they are politicians, it doesn’t mean their songs are political. Although the band was formed a few months ago, they have already released a collection of five songs in an EP called Suralaya.

We recently had the opportunity to talk to lead guitarist Syerleena, the more experienced musician of the two, and ask her all about the music.

What’s the story behind Priwayat?

“[We are] five individuals who got together and started a band – just like how any band starts out – but I guess, we can’t run away from the fact that Zairil and I both just happen to be in politics.

“Sometime during the MCO, we both started jamming and started writing original material. I asked old friends of mine, Shanks (also from Damn Dirty Apes and Coma) to play bass and Zam (from Vigil and Leather Charms) to sing, who then brought in Jern (from Sepatu 69) to play drums.

“The energy the other band mates bring is so positive and nurturing. Although we formed the band in June, we have written quite a lot of materials already. Our EP Suralaya is out on Spotify and Apple Music, and the music video for our first single Terbanglah is directed by Amir Johari and is on YouTube.”

How did you start getting into music?

“For me, I’ve been playing the guitar since high school, and have been in various bands before. The last band I was in was a Penang powerpop-alternative rock band called PAKU, with my brother, Riz (who is a guitarist and plays with Brian Gomez’s Putrabumi as well as The Endleaves) but the band broke up in 2010, and I became more involved and active in politics.

“Music has always been a part of me but I kind of stopped for a while. It was only after I got into an accident late last year, where I broke my leg and was bedridden for two months, that I started playing the guitar again.”

How do you view music?

“Music is an art form and a way to express thoughts as well as feelings. I guess you can say in Priwayat, we use music as another medium to tell stories and thoughts. Music evokes and provokes at the same time, and can heal tremendously.”

Is music in Malaysia uniting or divisive?

“It’s both, but it depends on who you ask. While music can unite (musicians, individuals, ideas, etc.) there is also a divisive element. Specifically, how mainstream music fails to promote what are perceived as ‘underground’ or independent artistes.

“Malaysia will never run out of talent, but what is often promoted are certain specific genres. I don’t think that’s healthy. The lack of support for local musicians is something that I feel needs to change. I would love to see talents like Azmyl Yunor, Iqbal M, Putrabumi, Milo Dinosaur, and Couple grace TV1 and TV3.”

What do you think the future of music, the one you are involved in, looks like?

“The future is rather bleak, but not permanent. One of the first casualties of the pandemic were musicians and performing artistes – and the future of the industry is still left uncertain. This pandemic is extremely unpredictable, and never have we faced situations this fluid in our lifetimes before.

“What governments can do is to continue planning and coming up with policies as well as initiatives to help alleviate the current quagmire we face. In addition to that, individuals and society as a whole have to play their part as well. Follow the SOPs, flatten the curve and be as vigilant as possible.”