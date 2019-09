THE British musician has recently announced an upcoming orchestral album, You’re in My Heart, which blends classic songs from his catalog with arrangements from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Among them are updated versions of Maggie May, Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright), Rhythm of My Heart, What Am I Gonna Do (I’m So In Love With You) and Forever Young.

You’re in My Heart will also include a new recording of Stewart’s 1991 classic hit, It Takes Two, with a guest appearance from Robbie Williams, as well as the new song, Stop Loving Her Today.

Stewart previewed the career-spanning project with a new video for Sailing, which is the closing ballad from his 1975 album, Atlantic Crossing.

You’re in My Heart was produced by acclaimed British musician Trevor Horn and recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London.

The album announcement arrived shortly after Stewart revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago and has now been given the all-clear.

Speaking at a fundraising event for the Prostate Project charity, the vocalist said: “Two years ago I was ­diagnosed with prostate cancer. I’m in the clear now, simply because I caught it early ... I’ve worked for two years and I’ve just been happy, and the good Lord looked after me.”

Stewart will promote You’re in My Heart with an extensive fall tour, which will see the rock legend returning to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for a three-night residency at the end of September.

He will also reunite with former bandmate Jeff Beck for a concert on Sept 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, before kicking off his arena tour of the UK on Nov 23.

You’re in My Heart: Rod Stewart With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be released on November 22 via Rhino, in digital, single CD and double CD formats.

Ahead of the album release, discover the new video for Sailing below. -AFP