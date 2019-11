SAMSUNG Electronics has released its latest movie project, The Present, a short film inspired by Samsung’s corporate citizenship vision of Enabling People that brings together themes of determination, entrepreneurship and collaboration.

The Present follows Sang-gu (Shin Ha-kyun), a man brought to present-day Seoul via time-travel from 1969. Sang-gu meets young entrepreneurs Ha-neul (Kim Jun-myeon, also known as EXO’s Suho), Bo-ra (Kim Seul-ki) and Young-bok (Yoo Su-bin) and ends up helping them as they work to create a thermal imaging camera to use during fire and rescue operations.

“I wanted the film to be entertaining,” noted director Hur Jin-ho, chiefly known for his work in the melodrama genre, “but I also wanted to accurately capture all the joys and sorrows faced by today’s young people as they go about launching their own business endeavors.”

The film features Samsung’s venture acceleration program C-Lab Outside, which supports young Korean startups by facilitating optimal environments for them to grow and create new value.

Samsung’s IGNIS Thermal Imaging Camera, developed by Samsung’s in-house corporate incubation programme C-Lab to help firefighters in prevention and rescue activities, also takes a starring role in the film.

As well as being released on YouTube, Facebook and other portal sites, Samsung is hosting a special screening of The Present for 400 people in Seoul, attended by director Hur, several of the production’s stars and C-Lab officials.

“We hope that The Present will encourage young adults who are working hard to keep pursuing their dreams,” said Jeong Jae-woong, vice president of Samsung Electronics’ corporate communications team, “and that the film will convey to audiences Samsung’s citizenship vision of

Enabling People, which itself reflects the company’s commitment to helping fulfill the innate potential of each and every individual.”

The Present is the latest in a series of films made by Samsung to entertain, motivate and inspire young people today. The first, Two Lights, was released in 2017, followed by My Dream Class in 2018 and Memories earlier in 2019.