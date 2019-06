JUSTIN PEREIRA has his mum to thank for introducing him to some of his biggest influences like AC/DC, Joe Satriani, and James Taylor. That exposure to different kinds of music and genres was what inspired the 18-year-old Malaysian-born musician, who has been living in Devonport, Auckland, since he was an infant, to pursue a career in music nine years ago. In 2010, at the young age of nine, Justin formed the band Slipstream with three classmates, including current member Hank Trenton. The boys began trying their hands at composing original music, and soon scored a spot opening for New Zealand progressive metal band Mothra, which then led to more regular gigs at pubs like the local Masonic Tavern. Today, Slipstream comprises Justin, 19-year-old Trenton, and Filip Kus, after two of the founding members left the hard rock band. Despite growing up abroad, Justin occasionally visits Malaysia during Christmas breaks and school holidays, and has even performed here several times. Early in February, Slipstream debuted its self-titled EP.

The band’s self-titled EP. — Pix from Justin Pereira

In a recent email interview, Justin says the album tells the narrative of an “upcoming band that believes in the roots of great rock music”. According to Justin, starting a band in primary school has not only developed his skills as a musician but also provided insight into the mechanics of the music business. “Rigorous practice throughout the years for regular gigs and other performances have helped me progress in technical ability,” says Justin. “I am now familiar with how things work when it comes to the making of the music itself [right up] to the promotion side of things.” He had a hand in co-producing the Slipstream EP, a journey which began two years ago when he also co-produced the band’s first single, Sky Lights. “I also recorded all the percussion tracks on the album,” says the singer, who also plays the guitar, bass, piano, and organ, adding that “the guitar is my most frequented instrument and, therefore, is the one I am most proficient at.”

Justin with his Slipstream mates, Kus (L) and Trenton (R). — Pix from Justin Pereira