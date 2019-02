LOS ANGELES: Fox’s new sci-fi fantasy “Alita: Battle Angel” dominated the North American box office charts over the four-day holiday weekend, earning US$33.5 million, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said on Tuesday.

The futuristic film, which stars Rosa Salazar voicing “Alita“, a cyborg almost more human than machine, is a computer-animated adaptation of a Japanese cyberpunk manga story.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron, the project for the US$170-million film was 20 years in the making.

The Fox film beat out last weekend’s leader, “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part“, which earned Warner Bros an estimated US$27.8 million over the Presidents Day weekend.

This fourth “Lego” movie again features the voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett – joined this time by Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph – in a story of love and chaos in a post-apocalyptic toyland.

In third was another Warner Bros. film, “Isn’t It Romantic?”, at US$16.6 million. Rebel Wilson stars as a rom-com hating New Yorker who, after a blow to the head, finds herself in her own romantic comedy. Liam Hemsworth also stars.

Fourth place went to Paramount’s “What Men Want.” The gender-switching remake of 2000’s “What Women Want” stars Taraji P. Henson. It had four-day ticket sales of US$12.2 million.

And in fifth was “Happy Death Day 2U” from Universal, at US$11 million – already recouping the mere US$9 million it cost to make. Jessica Rothe again plays the role of a young woman living and reliving the day of her murder.

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

“Cold Pursuit” (US$6.9 million)

“The Upside” (US$6.5 million)

“Glass” (US$4.6 million)

“The Prodigy” (US$3.7 million)

“Green Book” (US$3.5 million) — AFP