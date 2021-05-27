Screen re-boot

EARLY this year, stage actress Teng Ai Ling crossed into new entertainment territory.

She accepted her first TV role in the 13-episode series Twilight, which is scheduled to air by the end of this year.

Taiping-born Teng, 30, brings comic relief in her supporting role as a talkative nurse, Wan Ling, in the show that plays out in an eye specialist hospital.

Describe your experience working on Twilight.

I have acted in short films. But facing the camera for a television series is a totally different ball game. I was very nervous initially.

But I am lucky that the seasoned actors from the series helped me to adjust to the new atmosphere.

Which do you prefer, the stage or screen?

The stage is like my second home. Some actors find stage performance more difficult than being on screen.

They feel (it is harder because) you cannot reshoot your scenes and have to remember your dialogue from beginning to end.

But I love that challenge.

Stage allows you to be in the shoes of your character all the time. That is not the case with television.

There is always interruption and you have to reshoot the scene a few times. That breaks your momentum of being in character.

Will Twilight be your last screen role?

I would like to act in more screen roles.

I have been a stage actress for the last 10 years. I am more comfortable on stage.

But I want to come out of my comfort zone and that is the reason I accepted the role inTwilight.

When you move into a different medium, it will sharpen your acting skills.

I am always looking for a new platform where I can grow and become a better actress.

Did you always want to be an actress?

I loved watching movies and television shows as a girl.

The way that the stars got into the skin of their characters just amazed me!

I discovered my love for acting when I went to study broadcasting and film in University Sains Malaysia in 2014. I decided I would not become a bookworm, but join social activities.

I joined a theatre society. I fell in love with acting as I began to perform on stage.

What is your biggest challenge as an actress?

I am very passionate about acting. Unfortunately, it cannot give me enough money to sustain my lifestyle.

I worked in human resources while taking acting as a part-time pursuit.

I use my free time and my vacation days to pursue my acting assignments. But I do not mind doing that. Acting gives me the utmost satisfaction.

What are some of your free time activities?

Visiting heritage buildings around Kuala Lumpur. These places are full of interesting stories. My other favourite free activity is singing karaoke.

What advice do you have for those considering acting as a career?

You must have the right attitude and discipline. For example, you must never be late for your rehearsals and shoots. Read the script before coming to the set.

If you have a lackadaisical attitude towards your job, then you will be wasting the time of your director and cast mates. Producers and directors will be reluctant to take you for their next project.

How do people describe you?

I can be shy in front of strangers. I take a long time to warm up. Sometimes, they jump to the conclusion that I am arrogant. But my close friends will tell a different story. They will say I am a talkative and passionate person.