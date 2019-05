FANS OF subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies can explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and the vicious ferocity of sound parenting when this hit HBO series returns for a season on June 10.

Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode... and the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.

Big Little Lies 2 premieres on June 10 at 9am on HBO GO and HBO (Astro Channel 411 / 431 HD).

The episode repeats on the same day on HBO at 10pm. New episodes premiere every Monday at the same time.

The series stars Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman), Shailene Woodley, Oscar winner Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz.

This season they are joined by Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep who plays Celeste’s (Kidman) visiting mother-in-law, Mary Louise.