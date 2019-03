SOUTH KOREAN singer-cum-actor Ong Seong-wu will be holding his first-ever meeting with fans in Malaysia on March 23 at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur, as part of his Ong Seong-wu First Fan Meeting – Eternity Asia tour.

The 23-year-old first shot to fame in 2017 as a participant in season two of the South Korean television talent competition, Produce 101.

He finished in fifth place and became part of the 11-member project group, Wanna One, that was formed after the competition.

Wanna One recently disbanded, and this fan meeting tour marks the start of Ong’s solo career which also includes making his TV drama debut, which is also his first lead role, alongside other things in the pipeline.

The Ong Seong-wu First Fan Meeting – Eternity Asia tour is presented by Bangkok-based Hatchery entertainment agency that will see Ong going to three Asian cities – Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Ong was last seen in Malaysia in April last year when he was in Sabah to film the SBS (Seoul Broadcasting System)’s television reality-documentary series Law of the Jungle, alongside fellow Wanna One member Ha Soong-wun and Shinhwa member Yoon Shi-yoon.

Tickets to the fan meeting are now on sale via the AirAsia Redtix website.

For more, visit the Hatchery Co Ltd Facebook page.