ONE of the most feared and revered animals in the ocean, sharks are taking the spotlight for eight weeks of fin-tastic programming on Nat Geo Wild (Astro Channel 570).

Tune in to Shark! every Saturday for eight weeks starting on July 6 for brand new documentaries capturing the amazing lives of sharks.

Programming highlights including a fascinating experiment to determine if the weather can help predict shark attacks in Forecast: Shark Attack, the ultimate battle for dominance in Cannibal Sharks, the most memorable shark feasts in Great Shark Chow Down and in Man vs. Shark, join marine biologist Jeremiah Sullivan, who has been developing an armoured suit to go nose-to-nose and fin-to-fin to help preserve these awe-inspiring animals.

“The oceans of Asia are home to many species of sharks, all playing an important role in undersea ecosystems and keeping our oceans healthy.

“To shine the spotlight on these misunderstood creatures, Nat Geo Wild is diving into the deep end to give viewers in Asia a feeding frenzy of shark programs!

With can’t-look-away content both educational and entertaining, Shark! promises to be the summer’s most ‘fin-tastic’ TV experience,“ said Andy Baek, Head and Vice President of National Geographic Channels, FOX Networks Group Asia.