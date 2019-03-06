Shazam! second trailer ups the comedy antics

MEET Shazam’s chosen one, the Champion of Eternity – also known as Captain Sparklefingers.

When Billy Batson accidentally takes the metro to an ancient wizard’s subterranean base, he turns into the Champion of Eternity, a musclebound, cape-costumed adult, and ends up channeling the powers of Shazam, the wizard. Everytime Billy says “Shazam!”, he transforms into his new superhero self.

But while the Champion of Eternity is a tall, musclebound, caped crusader with a glowing volt on his chest, thanks to powers bestowed by Shazam himself, the transfer of the wizard’s intellectual prowess is not immediately apparent.

That makes for a better comedy cocktail as Billy, in superhuman form, zaps baddies, flies between (sometimes into) skyscrapers, and fails to impress the ladies.

Taking place two years after the events of Justice League, Shazam! appears to be the tonal opposite of its DC Universe predecessor, swapping serious world-saving effort for clumsy heroism played mostly for laughs.

Yet even in this short preview we see a glimpse of possibility, as Billy learns to harness his powers in order to deal with someone who wants to steal them –Doctor Sivana.

Starring Asher Angel (TV series Andi Mack) and then Zachary Levi (Tangled, Thor) as Billy Batson in teen and superhero forms, Shazam! also features Mark Strong (Kingsman movies) as Doctor Sivana, Jack Dylan Grazer (It) as Billy’s brother and accomplice Freddy, and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy) as The Wizard.

According to DC Comics tradition, the Billy Batson character is also referred to as Captain Marvel, but given Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson as Marvel’s confident, ass-kicking air force pilot equivalent, Warner Bros has gone for an alternative naming convention, “shazam” being the word Billy must say to transform into his superhero alter ego.

With Captain Marvel due the week of March 8 (starting March 6 in Malaysia), DC’s Shazam! is due to begin its international release the week of April 5, 2019.

Fellow DC movie and supervillain origin story Joker is set for October 2019.-AFP