MALAYSIAN singer Shila Amzah will dub for the Bahasa Malaysia version of Disney’s Live Action movie Aladdin.

Aladdin will be the first foreign live action film to be released widely in the cinemas in Bahasa Malaysia alongside the English version.

Both versions will be available in cinemas from May 23.

“Princess Jasmine is a character of courage and self-determination, which are qualities that Shila Amzah embodies.

“The Walt Disney Company continually strives to collaborate with talented local artistes to bring relevant quality entertainment to audiences in Malaysia.” said Tom Batchelor, Vice President of Studio, Live Entertainment and Music (South Asia).

Aside from voicing Princess Jasmine, Shila will also be singing all the music in the film including a new song, Speechless (Raungan Suara).

This new song will also be available as a single in Bahasa Malaysia and will be released on Spotify and other music platforms on May 24.

There will also be a special single release of A Whole New World, which will see Shila team up with the winner of this year’s Anugerah Juara Lagu, Hael Hussaini, to bring this classic tune to live in Bahasa Malaysia.

The Bahasa Malaysia version of A Whole New World (Dunia Baru) will be available on Spotify as well as other music platforms from May 24 onwards.