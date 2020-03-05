Siren of the airwaves

SHE is a voice of fashion and beauty on Another Freakin’ Online (AFO) Radio, but Adelina Annabelle Chan may be better known for her achievements in the beauty pageant circuit. She has been crowned Miss Malaysia Earth Eco Tourism 2014, Miss Malaysia World Photogenic 2016, and Miss Chinese World Malaysia 2017.

Recently, the 26-year-old set her sights on winning another prestigious title, perhaps the biggest one of all – Miss Universe Malaysia 2020.

Chan explained: “Winning the Miss Universe crown is the dream of every girl who joins pageants. For most, all other pageants are preparation [for] the Miss Universe pageant.

“People look up to pageants. They build confidence and are an opportunity to see and experience new things. It could also be a platform to champion your message and advocacy.

“On top of that, pageants can build teamwork. Pageant contestants naturally build comradery as they share the experience. Each girl would need to learn how to cope with each other’s ways and behaviours. It will come naturally.”

Chan added: “Joining a pageant can be easy. It starts with an audition. However, it can be difficult, as contestants have to cope with the stress and pressure.

“They will have to complete tasks while being constantly under scrutiny.

“You need to be confident and presentable all the time. Even when you are tired after a long day.”

During the Miss Universe Malaysia 2020, Chan advocated for the ocean, more specifically the coral reefs.

“Coral is the base, the first level, of most food chains in the ocean. If they are threatened, it affects the rest of the sea creatures up on the food chain,” she explained.

Her favourite sea creatures are dolphins and seals.

In addition to being a radio presenter and pageant winner, Chan is also a licensed mermaid swimming instructor.

The activity is exactly as you imagine it – a person swims with both legs bound together, while wearing a single large tail fin.

Chan said: “I’ve been mermaid swimming for two years. As a little girl, I loved Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and that is where my interest started.

“It’s not difficult for those who already know how to swim. For starters, you must not be afraid of water.

“Next, as long as you know how to swim, no matter your skill level, you can mermaid swim.”

The swimming technique helps build core muscles. To mermaid swim, you only need two pieces of equipment, the tail and the monofin.

For newcomers, Chan would start them off with a bi-fin. Unlike the monofin, these would let the swimmer move their legs independently.

“Once they are comfortable, I would let them try a monofin,” said Chan.

“My students are male and female, young and old. Some mothers even bring along their children.

“In the first level, we start in the swimming pool, but there is also an advanced level where you can be an ocean mermaid. We have that course as well.”

Much like her job as a swimming instructor, her journey into radio also began roughly two years ago. She uses the platform to share her voice on topics with a focus on beauty and fashion.

She said that her idea of beauty is the confidence with one’s self and building one’s own identity.

“I studied mass communications, but my father said I was more suitable for hospitality management, so I ended up with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management,” Chan said.

“Still, I pursued my dream, and now I am also a radio presenter.”