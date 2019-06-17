Sony’s Reel Society kicks off with Best Of Enemies

SONY Pictures has launched Sony’s Reel Society - a series of five specialty films that will be made available in an exclusive partnership with GSC International Screens.

Kicking this series off on June 20 is Best of Enemies, directed by Robin Bisell.

Based on the book The Best Of Enemies: Race And Redemption In The New South by Osha Gray Davidson, the film tells the true story of the unlikely friendship between Ann Atwater (Academy Award nominee Taraji P Henson) , an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis (Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell) , the Exalted Grand Cyclops of the Ku Klux Klan.

During the racially charged summer of 1971, Atwater and Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina.

The ensuing debate and battle soon lead to surprising revelations that change both of their lives forever.