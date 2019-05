ACTRESS Sophie Turner (best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones) and singer Joe Jonas (The Jonas Brothers and DNCE) tied the knot at a private ceremony presided over by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas on May 1 just hours after attending the 2019 Billboard Awards ceremony together.

According to PEOPLE.com, “Turner, 22, walked down the aisle at A Little White Wedding Chapel, wearing a white v-neck ensemble and a matching veil while Dan + Shay performed their hit Speechless acoustically.”

Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin (who had performed together at the awards earlier) were at the ceremony as well.

The couple have been together since 2016 and though both had confirmed their intentions to wed soon, this sudden ceremony took many by surprise.