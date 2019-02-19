Sparkling G.E.M returns

HONG KONG superstar G.E.M will light up the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting on April 5 and 6 for her G.E.M Queen of Hearts World Tour Live in Genting 2019 concerts.

G.E.M (pix), the stage name of Shanghai-born, Hong Kong-based Gloria Tang Tsz-Ke, has been called the ‘Young Diva with Giant Lungs’, in reference to her powerful vocals and range.

She started writing songs at the age of 13 and released her self-titled EP in 2008, which scored hits such as The One and Where Did You Go.

A year later, G.E.M released her debut album 18..., followed by My Secret (2010) and Xposed (2012), yielding Cantopop hits like All About U, Game Over, Good to Be Bad, Someday I’ll Fly and What Have U Done.

She was also runner-up in season two of China’s musical reality show I Am a Singer.

Her fourth studio album (and first Mandopop album) Heartbeat extended her fame to Europe and North America, where the press dubbed her ‘China’s Taylor Swift’.

G.E.M is also the only Chinese included in the 2018 BBC 100 Women’s List, and the only Asian artiste featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 2016 list.

In November last year, she was invited to perform at the Nasa Seventh Annual Breakthrough Prize at Nasa Ames Research Centre in Silicon Valley.

G.E.M is also a World Vision ambassador. She was in Malaysia in March last year, visiting Tulid, Sabah, to participate in a community development programme assisting local villagers.

Her G.E.M Queen of Hearts World Tour kicked off in 2017 in support of her album Heartbeat.

Tickets for her concerts here are now on sale. For more, visit the Resorts World Genting website.