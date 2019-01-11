Special offers on MPH bestsellers

MPH Bookstores has named the best-selling titles of last year in its MPH Best of 2018 list. Here are some of last year’s titles that made it on the list.

In the Best Paperback category, there are Norhafsah Hamid’s Letters to God, Haruki Murakami’s Men Without Women and Lang Leav’s Sea of Strangers.

Closer to home are Daylight Dialogues: Poems & Short Stories by Charissa Ong, and Marriage & Mutton Curry by M. Shanmughalingam.

In the Best Young Adult segment, Victoria Aveyard takes a spot with her gripping, action-packed War Storm.

Jenny Han’s teen romance novel To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, which received its very own feature film on Netflix, is also on the list as well as Rick Riordan with his third Trials of Apollo instalment, The Burning Maze.

In the Best Young Readers category, Jessica Townsend’s Nevermoor #2: Wundersmith, The Calling of Morrigan Crow captures the hearts of young readers in this wondrously funny and witty sequel.

Meanwhile, J.K. Rowling’s latest screenplay Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald also lands on the list.

As for the Best Non Fiction category, several books made their mark in Malaysian history. They include From BMF to 1MDB by Teh Yik Koon, A People’s History of Malaysia by Syed Husin Ali, and 1MDB: The Scandal That Brought Down a Government.

In the Malay Fiction category are romance titles like Anna Milia’s Tak Ada Cinta Sepertimu and Hani Fazuha’s Seribu Rindu, as well as horror and supernatural works such as Sahidzan Salleh’s Puaka, a bone-chilling tale that’ll teach you to think twice before making deals with the devil.

Meanwhile, the Malay Non Fiction category features plenty of noteworthy reads – from biographies of well-known personalities to books on parenting advice, and even titles on the tips and tricks to managing your finances.

Nama Saya Hasmah by Tun Dr Siti Hasmah is on this list as well as Teme Abdullah’s third instalment in his Impian Jalanan series.

For those who want to get their hands on these titles, MPH Bookstores is offering MPH members 25% off (20% off for non-members) on all the English titles, and 20% (15% non-members) off on the Malay and Chinese titles on the MPH Best of 2018 list. Terms and conditions apply.

This offer is is available at all MPH Bookstores (except MPH Factory Outlets) and MPHOnline.com, from now till Jan 31.