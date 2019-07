SPIDER-MAN’s latest adventure took the lead in world box office figures immediately after its release, according to figures from July 7 released by Comscore.

With last week’s total of US$331.6 million, Spider-Man: Far from Home outpaced Toy Story 4, the former top of the list.

Out on July 2 in the United States, Spider-Man: Far from Home benefited from America’s national holiday on July 4.

Available since the end of June in China, Hong Kong, and Japan, Marvel’s latest installment to its universe has already made US$580 million worldwide.

Taking second place, Toy Story 4 brought in US$77.4 million for a new total of US$650 million.

Hong Kong’s action film The White Storm 2- Drug Lords ranks third with US$59.7 million.

In tenth place, Avengers: Endgame, out this past April, is now history’s biggest box office success with US$2.77 billion in revenue, outpacing Avatar. - AFP