THE streaming platform has announced that the inaugural edition of its Spotify Awards will be held next year.

In a statement, Spotify described the music award show as “based entirely on user-generated data,“ “providing a true reflection of what fans are listening to.”

The first edition of the Spotify Awards will take place on March 5, 2020 in Mexico City, with the ceremony being broadcast live via TNT to all of Spanish-speaking Latin America thanks to a partnership with Turner Latin America.

“Thanks to streaming and the true audience size of Mexico, users are in the front seat like never before. We decided to celebrate this by recognizing what users love based entirely on their listening. The Spotify Awards is all about this, giving everyone an opportunity to be part of the show,“ Mia Nygren, Spotify’s managing director for Latin America, said in a statement.

Details about the Spotify Awards are still scarce to this date, with the music platform pointing out that the ceremony will will recognize a broad range of genres, from hip-hop and rock to reggaeton, banda and cumbia.

Although the choice of Mexico City to host the inaugural Spotify Awards might be surprising, the city has become one of the most sought-after destinations for digital music markets, with Spotify launching in Mexico in 2013.

Spotify stated that Mexico City has the most listeners on the streaming platform globally, ahead of musical hubs such as New York City, London and Paris.

The announcement of the forthcoming Spotify Awards arrived less than a day after the 2020 Grammy Awards nominees were revealed.

Lizzo led the pack of artists with the most nominations with eight nods, closely followed by Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, H.E.R and Beyoncé.

The Grammys, which will be hosted for the second year in a row by Alicia Keys, will take place on January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. - AFP