SPOTIFY has announced its plans to further support creative

creators through an extension of features. The announcement was made at its recent virtual event, Stream On. As Spotify turns 15 this April, the company will embark on this mission by introducing brand new app features and collaborations.

Speaking with the virtual crowd, CEO, Daniel EK shared the intentions behind this move; “We want to be the place

where educators and entrepreneurs, and storytellers and authors, well-known personalities and artists, are all able to reach out and touch the world through audio.

Spotify’s mission is to unlock the potential of human creativity – by giving a million creative artist the opportunity to live off their art, and billions of fans the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by it.”

Some of the features will include RADAR, a programme designed to support emerging artists by connecting their

music to the general public, an ANCHOR + WORDPRESS collaboration which allows for writers to convert their works into podcasts, and a podcast series from DC COMICS and WARNER BROS which brings DC characters to life.

The virtual event saw a great involvement of various prominent figures. From the likes of Blackpink to Billie Eilish, many voiced out their gratitude to Spotify for its involvement in their success.

Former US president, Barack Obama even graced the

screen with a surprise partner, Bruce Springsteen. The duo appeared to speak about

their upcoming podcast series that will appear on the platform.

In the series, the pair is set to

touch on fatherhood, marriage, race and the future of the United States.

The virtual session then concluded with an encore performance from singer and songwriter Justin Bieber. The Canadian native performed his recent hit singles, Anyone, Lonely and Holy.