St Petersburg Ballet Theatre presents Swan Lake

PRIMA ballerina Irina Kolesnikova brings together the St Petersburg Ballet Theatre’s stars in a spell-binding production of Swan Lake to Istana Budaya, Kuala Lumpur, from July 26 to 28.

Following sold-out seasons in London, Paris, Sydney and Singapore, this globally-renowned ballet theatre will make its debut in Kuala Lumpur with one of the most popular ballet productions in the world.

First staged in St Petersburg in 1895, Swan Lake is set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s immortal score.

With its unrivalled ‘white acts’, its spectacular and dramatic ballroom scene, sublime music and deeply-moving story, this is the ballet that towers above all others.

Swan Lake tells the story of the young Prince Siegfried who falls deeply in love with the Swan Princess Odette, a young woman who was transformed into a white swan by the evil sorcerer Rothbart.

How the lovers fight against his oppression tells the tale of true love conquering all.

Founded in 1994, St Petersburg Ballet Theatre is famous not just for its beautiful Vaganova-trained dancers, but also for its stunning full-length productions.

Led by Internationally-acclaimed prima ballerina Kolesnikova, the company travels all over the globe performing over 200 performances every year of such classical masterpieces as Giselle, Don Quixote, La Bayadere, Romeo and Juliette, The Nutcracker and Sleeping Beauty.

