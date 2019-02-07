St: Vincent and Dua Lipa to perform together at Grammys

SINGERS St. Vincent and Dua Lipa have been confirmed as dual acts for the 2019 Grammy Awards, with both stars to take to the stage together for a rare joint performance.

The ceremony, which this year is to be hosted by Alicia Keys – herself a 15-time Grammy Award winner – will be held on Sunday (February 10) at The Staples Center in LA, with Kendrick Lamar leading the artist tally with eight nominations.

As reported by NME – St. Vincent, who is nominated for Best Rock Song (Masseduction) and Best Alternative Music Album, will team up with Lipa (who is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording) for the very first time– although details about their live performance, including what song(s) they might play, have yet to be confirmed.

Rounding out the live performers bill at this year’s Grammys are Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson – who are expected to perform something from the soundtrack to the hit film A Star Is Born – as well as Travis Scott and Chloe x Halle.

The trio of Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day will also contribute to the Grammy’s entertainment line-up with a special live performance honouring the late Aretha Franklin.

These newly announced artists join the growing list of performers already on board to take the stage at this year’s Grammy’s, including: Cardi B, Janelle Monáe and a collaborative performance from Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers.–AFP