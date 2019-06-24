FOR THE first time, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical masterpiece The Phantom of the Opera is now in Malaysia, as part of this production’s world tour produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group.

Presented by Base Entertainment Asia, Lunchbox Productions and TEG Dainty, the Phantom is currently haunting Istana Budaya in Kuala Lumpur, from now till July 7, thanks in part to a new stage specially built to accommodate the production.

Assistant director Rainer Fried credited the newly-built stage for making the task of staging The Phantom of the Opera in smaller theatre halls like Istana Budaya’s possible. The stage made its debut in Manila, before going on to Singapore, and now, Kuala Lumpur.

It took workers three days working around the clock to erect the stage on top of the one in Istana Budaya’s theatre hall. Not only is it more portable, but the new facade also scales better for smaller venues.

According to the people in charge of the sets, the new stage is now upgraded with LED lights. Not only are they easier to transport and set up, but they are also cooler compared to traditional stage lights.

Also, the chandelier – which plays a big part in the play – at the top of the stage is now lighter and less fragile. It is also now part of the stage facade, unlike with the previous more extensive set where a hole had to be drilled in the ceiling of the theatre to hang the iconic prop.

And when audience members feast their eyes on the actors in their elaborate, colourful costumes coming down the massive staircase in the background during the play’s masquerade scene, they may not realise that it is only thanks to the new stage that such scenes utilising large sets are now possible, especially in smaller venues such as Istana Budaya.

These are just some of the technical aspects of the production that audiences are hardly aware of as they watch the stirring drama of this world-famous West End and Broadway musical unfolding on stage.

The story of The Phantom of the Opera needs no introduction. Many are already familiar with the tale of the mysterious, badly-disfigured genius known only as the Phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House and becomes obsessed with young soprano Christine Daae.

Unfortunately, she loves Raoul, the Vicomte De Chagny, and that sets the Phantom on a spiral into the depths of jealousy, madness and despair.

Playing the three leads in this production are Jonathan Roxmouth as The Phantom, Meghan Picerno as Christine, and Matt Leisy as Raoul.

They will be delivering many of this musical’s iconic songs including Think of Me, The Music of the Night, All I Ask of You and, of course, The Phantom of the Opera.

Providing the music is an orchestra comprising local, American, Russian, and Korean musicians under the baton of musical director David Andrews Rogers.

Rogers’ other international touring experiences include An American in Paris, The Wizard of Oz, Fiddler on the Roof, Chicago, Cats, Show Boat, and Les Miserables.

The whole show is choreographed by ballet swing resident choreographer Jee Hyun Noh, who is a graduate of the Sunhwa Art School, West Street School, and London Studio Centre.

She was also part of the theatre production of Carousel at the National Theatre in the United Kingdom, The Phantom of the Opera at London’s West End, as well as Cats at the Big Top in Korea, just to name a few.

Performances are held at 8.30pm on Tuesdays to Sundays, with a 2pm matinee on Saturdays and Sundays. For tickets, visit the Istana Budaya website.