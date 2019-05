AFTER December 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the first in a new set of Star Wars films, which is due in 2022, will be steered by Game of Thrones TV series pairing David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has detailed some of the studio’s plans for Star Wars following sequel trilogy closer Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December.

Another three films are in development, with the years 2022, 2024 and 2026 earmarked.

Game of Thrones overseers Benioff and Weiss had been connected to the new series of films early on in 2018 and Iger’s confirmation again frames them as writers and producers.

Announcing a December 16, 2022 date for the next Star Wars after The Rise of Skywalker, Iger explained that studio leads “felt three years [between now and then] was the proper amount of time to not only take a breather and reset, but to gear up for the next film’s release,“ per Variety’s reporting.

Iger stopped short of naming a director for the Star Wars project, though it would appear likely that Benioff and Weiss will stick to the producing and writing roles they’ve found the greatest success with.

That said, the pair have co-directed three episodes of Game of Thrones, one in Season 3 and another in Season 4, as well as the entire saga’s final episode at the end of Season 8.

Co-incidentally, that’s the next episode to air, on May 19.

The collaborators are credited with writing the majority of the hit show’s episodes, adapting them from the novels by George R. R. Martin. -AFP