Still loving music

LAST year he joined a reality show hoping to show the nation his talents. Despite being eliminated from the contest, Arayn Malek never gave up on his dreams of being a musician.

“I got my start in music by busking in Johor Baru in 2017. After two to three years of playing in public, I auditioned for Mentor Milenia. Thankfully I got in. That is where my career in singing started,” said Arayn, now 23.

After the competition, he waited for offers from record companies but, none came. He eventually got married and moved to Segamat, Johor.

“Nevertheless, I still carried on, making my presence known on digital platforms. I have to be independent,” said Arayn.

He continues to post covers of songs on his Instagram page (@araynmalek). To him, it is a place to practice and to be discovered, and a platform to showcase what he can do. There, he not only sings in Malay, but he also has tried to sing in English, Chinese, and Batak.

Recently he recorded a music video for a cover of Asmara by Setia Band.

“I did the music video for fun. Compared to the other covers that I have done before, that is the most professional video I have ever recorded,” said Arayn.

“For that video, I collaborated with a team called F#. They support local talents by collaborating with them for YouTube.”

Being away from Kuala Lumpur created new challenges for Arayn. The music culture in Johor and Kuala Lumpur is so different that he feels that if he wants to make it big, he would have to move to the big city. However, the pandemic is not making things easy.

“I can’t be separated from music. I love music in anything I do. Singing is a part of my life. As for instruments, I can only play the guitar a little bit, the keyboard as well. But, I would not call myself an expert or anything. My main talent is still singing,” said Arayan.

As a former reality show contestant, he still feels that these shows are among the biggest platforms to get exposure. However, he says that one of the best places to start if you want to get into music is busking.

“I still busk once in a while. I would go down to Johor Baru when invited to events, and busk there. That’s the main reason I go down to the city and busk now, just for events. Because it is so far away.

“For me, busking is the best place to start your music career. It makes us know more songs by heart and it gives us confidence when performing in public. On top of it all, it sharpens our skills as a musician,” said Arayn.

His taste in songs is diverse, ranging from experienced musicians to new talents. He takes inspiration from each of them as he embarks into songwriting.

“I’ve only recently started to learn to write my own songs. For me, the most important part of a song is the lyrics. It is one of the reasons a song has longevity. [The lyrics] have to be relatable and easy to understand.

“I hope to become a professional singer and a successful singer, but with my own style and my way. With my talents. Sorry to say, there are a lot of musicians who are chosen not based on their talent but their looks, and I don’t want that for myself.

“From what I see, there are artistes who are talented but they do not get the support they deserve because they do not have followers. It is then perpetuated by those who only highlight talents based on followers. This loop will have a negative impact upon the music industry,” said Arayn.

While he was participating in Mentor Milenia, Arayn was mentored by singer-songwriter Hazama.

“One of the lessons that he taught me was to open a business,” explains Arayn. “While music is my core profession, it doesn’t hurt to venture out a little. To try something outside of music. That is how I started a bundle shop during the MCO, while music jobs dried up.

“The way a bundle shop works is you buy a whole lot of old clothes. If you are lucky, there are one or more rare pieces in there. For example, recently I found a rare pair of 1960’s Levi jeans. That is worth a lot!”