Swing to the Alberto Marsico Trio

THE BORNEO Jazz Festival is happening this July 19 to 21 at the Coco Cabana in Miri, Sarawak. One of the headlining acts to catch at the festival is the Alberto Marsico Trio.

Alberto Marsico, born in Turin, Italy, is one of Europe’s renowned organ players.

His passion for the instrument was ignited when he attended a workshop in 1994 by the late Jack McDuff, a prominent American jazz organist of the hard bop and soul jazz era of the 1960s.

In 2000, Marsico fulfilled one of his dreams of playing a concert with Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice in Gubbio, Italy.

In 2014, he went on to play at The Blue Note Tokyo, which has been described as one of the city’s best venues for live jazz music.

That year, he and Jeremy Monteiro went on to record the album Jazz-Blues Brothers, which was released by Verve Records in September 2014.

Now, with his band comprising Alessandro Minetto on drums and Diego Borotti on tenor sax, they have performed across the globe.

The trio’s latest album, 4/4 released in 2015, consists of mainly original compositions in the vein of traditional jazz organ music and jazz infused with flavours of blues, soul and funk.

The Borneo Jazz Festival this year will also be featuring other acts such as the Julian Chan Jazz Orchestra featuring Clinton Chua, Pete Kallang and Joe Balanjiu Jr; Kirk Lightsey Trio; Ireson; Rainbow Children; DJ Maestro; Dahsa Logan; NJWA; and Borneo Hip Hop featuring Arabyrd, Asyraf Hardy, Benzooloo and Zed Peace.

There will also be art exhibitions as well as music workshops held throughout the duration of the festival.

