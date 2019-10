ROUGHLY one week after the announcement of the new Def Jam Southeast Asia label, Universal Music Group (UMG) announced two new entities formed with the aim of elevating hip hop in the region.

Def Jam Malaysia and Def Jam Singapore are the result of a cooperation between legendary Malaysian hip-hop label Kartel Records and Universal Music.

At the helm of this effort is local hip-hop mogul Johan Ishak, better known as Joe Flizzow.

Joe, the founder of Kartel Records, has now been appointed managing director of Def Jam Southeast Asia.

Joe says: “Hip hop is already on top of its game. The music is already big and established in the region. It tops the chart.

“Being a part of Def Jam was not something that was on my mind. But, joining forces with a record label that focuses predominantly on hip hop is a natural progression.”

He added that priority will be given to elevating hip hop in the region through collaboration and the like. “There are numerous talents in Southeast Asia alone, like Daboyway from Thailand, and A. Nayaka from Indonesia.”

Joe also brought up one of the many platforms which he himself had a hand in establishing: 16 Baris, a reality show that aims to inspire Malaysian youth, especially on social media platforms.

He added there are plans to expand 16 Baris to countries such as New Zealand, Australia, and Japan.

At the launch of the two new labels, Universal Malaysia Singapore & Indochina managing director Kenny Ong says:

“Together, we are committed to bringing hip hop in the region to another level.”

There is no shortage of talents in the Def Jam Malaysia and Def Jam Singapore talent pool. Besides Joe, they include

SonaOne, Abubakarxli, Caprice and the Badboii collective from Malaysia.

Representing Singapore are rap artistes ALIF, Fariz Jabba, and Yung Raja.

Alongside Joe at the helm of Def Jam Southeast Asia is its A&R and commercial vice president David Tee and talent management & marketing vice president Yaniz Merican.

Also joining Def Jam Malaysia as its talent management & marketing manager is Tang Eu-Jin.