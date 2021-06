LIFE sometimes imitates art. Amsyar Azizan claims that his career so far has unfolded like the plot of his favourite movie.

“I (also) love to watch Bollywood films,’’ said the 23 year-old actor from Malacca.

His all-time favourite is Om Shanti Om which revolves around a young talent who aspires to super-stardom in the movie world.

“I think the film reflects my life story,” he laughs.

“Shah Rukh Khan is my favourite actor.”

Amsyar has wanted to be an actor for as long as he can remember.

During his teenage years, he was involved in school theatre productions and also took part in inter-school drama competitions.

He began a diploma course in theatre in 2018. After graduation last year, he joined national theatre Istana Budaya as a regular performer.

What is the project that you are currently working on?

I am planning to direct a script I have written. Chempaka is about a beautiful intelligent woman whom men lust after and other women are jealous of.

The story is set in Malaysia in 2049. I hope to stage the production in Istana Budaya by the end of the year. Rehearsals have started.

I am dealing with the theme of jealousy. I am also making a point that empathy is slowly dying in the modern world. Some people say I am too young to sit in the director’s chair. I do not believe age has anything to do with capability. I am ready to tackle this challenge.

Why did you set your play in futuristic Malaysia?

The futuristic element will give me the chance to experiment with the music, set design and costume.

In terms of costume, I am going to use traditional Malay costume but make it look very modern.

Most importantly, I must make sure the play has young vibes. I want to entertain the new generation.

How do your friends describe you? What is your strength?

Ambitious and brave. When I have a bold idea, I will go for it. I believe even If I fail, I am learning something new. I am also a director who understands the strengths and weaknesses of my cast. When you know that, you can get the best from them.

What is your weakness?

I am always over thinking about my work. This causes sleepless nights. When I cannot sleep, I write or watch YouTube.

What are your biggest challenges as a theatre director?

I love dark themes. Unfortunately. Malaysian audiences prefer something upbeat like a comedy or musical. It will take time to educate Malaysian audiences to appreciate dark themes.

Even in Chempaka, I try to put some elements of a musical so the play will not become too dark.

I would love to see Malaysian audiences getting more adventurous and learn to enjoy dark themes.

Describe your childhood years?

I am the youngest of four children.

My father is a contractor. I never really knew my mother. She passed away from breast cancer when I was three. I have no memories of her.

My older sister took care of me. She is like a mother to me.

Who are your role models?

Erma Fatima and Tiara Jacquelina. Erma is the most hard-working director and actress I know. Tiara is a woman with a vision. She has boldly turned her film Puteri Gunung Ledang into a successful stage play.

I would like to do the same thing for Chempaka. I would love to make a film version.

Tiara also has her own building and company. She even set up her academy to teach theatre to young talents. I would love to do the same thing.