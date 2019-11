TERMINATOR: Dark Fate opened atop the North American box office this weekend with an estimated take of US$29 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday, but analysts said that figure fell far below expectations.

After all, the sixth and latest installment in the franchise–reuniting stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton with series creator James Cameron – cost US$185 million to make.

The Paramount film has Sarah Connor (Hamilton) fighting to protect a young girl from a deadly Terminator arrived from the future.

The film may have been hurt by head-to-head competition with dark thriller Joker, which in its fifth week took in US$13.9 million for the second spot in the Friday-to-Sunday period. Joaquin Phoenix plays Batman’s notorious nemesis in the Warner Bros. film.

In third place was Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil at US$12.2 million. The film once again stars Angelina Jolie playing the evil sorceress, and adds Michelle Pfeiffer as the scheming Queen Ingrith.

New biopic Harriet – the story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and work to help free other slaves–surprised analysts with its fourth-place finish, earning US$12 million.

It was a strong showing for a historical drama. The film has earned a rare A+ CinemaScore rating from audiences, and British star Cynthia Erivo has earned strong reviews for her performance in the title role.

In fifth was United Artists’ computer-animated The Addams Family, at US$8.5 million. The funny/spooky film features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Snoop Dogg and Bette Midler.

Rounding out the top 10 were: Zombieland: Double Tap (US$7.4 million), Countdown (US$5.9 million), Black and Blue (US$4.1 million), Motherless Brooklyn (US$3.7 million) and Arctic Dogs (US$3.1 million). - AFP