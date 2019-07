THIS year’s Shark Week will be the 31st installment of the popular annual summer event over on Discovery Channel (Astro Channel 551).

Kicking things off on July 29 and enjoy seven days of shark-centric specials.

Here is a rundown of the documentaries featured on Shark Week this time around.

Air Jaws: Back from the Dead on July 29 at 9pm

In 2001, Jeff Kurr joined Chris Fallows off the shores of South Africa to witness great whites launching out of the ocean as they attack seals. 17 years and 7 shows later, Jeff and Chris travel to New Zealand in search of the next Air Jaws hotspot.

Sharks of the Badlands on July 30 at 9pm

White sharks are infiltrating the waters off Cape Cod. This year alone a record 150 white sharks were recorded off the coast, and for the first time in 80 years, a white shark attack turned fatal.

Greg Skomal teams up with Andy Casagrande and shark expert Kina Scollay in New Zealand to test the most exciting, cutting-edge new technology for shark detecting surveillance.

If all goes well, they hope to bring it back to Cape Cod to make the water safe again.

Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing on July 31 at 9pm

Ramping up the adrenaline levels for SharkWrecked II, Paul de Gelder and James Glancy bail out of an aircraft at 3500ft to experience first-hand what it’s like to crash land into some of the world’s most remote and shark-infested waters.

This time the location is Palau in the Pacific, renowned for its rich shark life and countless plane wrecks.

The Sharks of Headstone Hell on Aug 1 at 9pm

In the middle of the South Pacific lies a tiny speech of land called Norfolk Island. At the end of the 18th century, it was the site of one of the harshest penal colonies on Earth.

But today, it is the gathering spot of some of the largest tiger sharks on Earth...drawn by full-sized animal carcasses tossed into the sea by the present day islanders.

Has this practice completely altered the behavior of these massive sharks and inadvertently made shark attacks on humans more likely? Shark Scientist Riley Elliott is on a quest to find out.

Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe on Aug 2 at 9pm

A Shark Week first, where the great whites of Guadalupe will be rigged with cameras for an unprecedented 18 hours. Far away from human interference, we follow the sharks into their secret hunting grounds to discover never-before-seen predation, up close and totally wild.

Capsized: Blood in the Water on Aug 2 at 9.55pm

Based on the harrowing true story of an October 1982 shark encountered. After a yacht bound for Florida capsizes during anunexpected storm, its crew is left to drift for days in the chilling waters of the Atlantic where they become prey to a group of tiger sharks.

With the hope of rescue dwindling, the crew must do everything in their power to survive as the sharks continue to hunt them.

Andrew Mayne: Ghost Dive on Aug 3 at 9pm

Illusionist, author and inventor Andrew Mayne is going to attempt to create the first-of-its-kind Shark Suit to overcome the senses of a great white shark and make him invisible to the world’s most perfect predator... He teams up with underwater cameraman Andy Casagrande and Dr. Neil Hammerschlag on a global quest to uncover the power of the great white’s predation senses –all to prepare him for the ultimate test –putting himself in the middle of a great white frenzy in Australia.

Expedition Unknown: Megalodon on Aug 4 at 9pm

Josh Gates travels to Mexico and South Africa in search of fossilized Megalodon teeth, and alongside fellow paleontologists and shark experts, dives into shark-infested waters to unravel the ocean’s greatest mystery: what happened to the mighty Meg?