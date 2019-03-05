The CBeebies are coming to party

IT’S TIME for a party – CBeebies style – as the fun-loving characters from the British Broadcasting Corporation’s children entertainment channel take to the stage of the Genting International Showroom.

The CBeebies & Friends – It’s Party Time! musical show is making its world premiere at Resorts World Genting on March 16, promising a performance full of energy and fun for the little ones, and adults too!

The live show is presided over by a show host, who will introduce the stars of the show such as the Teletubbies, Hey Duggee, the Go Jetters and Ubercorn, as well as Sarah & Duck as they perform in their own Party Piece segment with a cast and crew hailing from Australia Singapore.

The segments include party dancing along with the Teletubbies – Tinky Winky, Dispsy, Laa-Laa and Po – and becoming honorary cadets at the funkiest school in town with the Go Jetters – Xuli, Kyan, Lars, Foz and disco dancing unicorn Ubercorn.

Then come celebrate Scarf Lady’s birthday with Sarah and her best friend Duck, and earn your Hey Duggee teamwork badge with Duggee and the members of the Squirrel Club including Betty the Octopus, Happy the Crocodile, Roly the Hippo, Tag the Rhino and Norrie the Mouse.

The CBeebies & Friends – It’s Party Time! musical extravaganza runs from March 16 to 31 with tickets on sale now.

Children below the age of 1 enjoy free entrance.

Families can also enjoy attractive show-and-room packages with savings of up to 51% off standard room and ticket prices.

For more, visit www.rwgenting.com.