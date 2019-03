I THOUGHT I knew what beatboxing was all about. The word conjures up images of youngsters, dressed in clothes of a culture they have only seen but never experienced, their body bobbing and weaving to the sound of beats their mouths are making while they hold in their hands a spit-soaked microphone.

But, if that is true, why would the most prestigious orchestra in the land, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO), hold a concert called Beatbox Symphony at the premier classical concert hall in Malaysia, the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP)?

That’s because there is more to the art than the amateurs would let us believe.

The average beatboxer is no more than a human soundboard and drum machine, a job that can be done with a beat machine.

However, for a professional beatboxer like Tom Thum (who tagged himself as the man “with an orchestra in his mouth”in one of his concerts), his symphonic collaboration with the MPO under the baton of fellow Australian conductor-composer Gordon Hamilton showed that beatboxing is more than just making noises.

Hamilton and Tom Thum have been collaborating since 2015 on what they termed as Thum Prints, which has been described as a blending of “traditionally conceived orchestral textures with more hard-edged gestures” of a beatboxer.

But first, the MPO served up an appetiser of two contemporary classical arrangements: Hamilton’s Opposites and Béla Bartók’s Romanian Folk Dances, before the beatbox master made his entrance.

Tom Thum, dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, stepped up and amazed all with his ability to mimic almost any sound, beat, or instrument.

Think Michael Winslow, if you’re old enough.

With just a soundboard and a couple of microphones to enhance and modulate his voice, the beatboxer from Brisbane, Australia, accompanied by the MPO led by Hamilton, set out to put the rhythm into classical pieces, ‘played’ the beat and sounds of instruments in original compositions, and fascinatingly painted a soundscape of central Australia – all just using his vocal chords.

I could just close my eyes and imagine that I was in the middle of the Outback with the sounds of the didgeridoo in the distance, and flies buzzing in my personal space.

It was quite an unexpected ride. To think that the sounds were all made by the oldest musical instrument known to man, the human voice.

After another contemporary piece by the MPO, Tom Thum then launched into another set of beatbox-centric originals he created together with Hamilton.

The sweet-sweet cherry on the top, however, was his tribute piece to his grandmother, Grandma’s Hands, his own rendition of the Bill Withers classic.

I have seen the most outstanding and unorthodox classically-backed concerts at DFP over the years, ranging from musical comedies to popular pre-Merdeka hits.

However, last weekend’s Beatbox Symphony drove home the point that Malaysia’s first concert hall built specifically for classical music has evolved to beyond just the home of the classics.

For what else is on the performance schedule at DFP, visit the DFP and MPO website.