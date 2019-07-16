The King’s Man trailer released

BASED on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Miller and Dave Gibbons, the eagerly anticipated movie The King’s Man will be released on Feb 13, 2020.

Essentially it is the origins story of the successful The Kingsman series.

The story revolves around a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds who gather to plot a war to wipe out millions.

One man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, The King’s Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.