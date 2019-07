CHECK OUT the new images for Disney’s The Lion King” featuring voice talent with their characters—available for the first time.

Images include Donald Glover with Simba; Beyoncé Knowles-Carter with Nala; John Oliver, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner with Zazu, Pumbaa and Timon; Chiwetel Ejiofor with Scar; Alfre Woodard with Sarabi; Eric André, Florence Kasumba and Keegan-Michael Key with hyenas Azizi, Shenzi and Kamari; and Shahadi Wright Joseph and JD McCrary with Young Nala and Young Simba.

Also check out a new featurette about the movie with never-before-seen footage from the film, a glimpse behind the scenes during recording sessions, plus comments from director Jon Favreau and members of the voice cast.

The Lion King opens in Malaysia on July 17. Tickets are available for advance purchase from July 5 onwards.