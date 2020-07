QAHAR Aqilah was obsessed with football as a young boy. He wanted to be a football coach. However, when he turned 16, he had a change of heart. His ambition took a different path.

The teenager wanted to be a theatre performer. He watched his first theatre performance – The King & I – and was totally captivated by the magic he saw on the stage.

“The relationship between the theatre performers and the audience felt like ‘home’ to me,” says 37-year-old Qahar.

To please his parents, Qahar studied for a diploma in IT, but he did not complete the course.

Instead, he put his heart and soul into theatre, performing in productions like Euprasia – The Musical, Pillowman, Every Brilliant Thing, Antigone, and Swordfish + Concubine.

Qahar’s initial efforts were rewarded when he was named Best Actor (Male) in the short and sweet Theatre Malaysia Festival in 2008.

“I love the emotional freedom I get in theatre,” he explains. “You are given the permission to be emotional ... to feel something. It resonated with me.”

He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in A Man for All Seasons at the 2020 Boh Cameronian Arts Awards, which takes place today.

Aside from performing, Qahar also conducts acting classes and workshops for people who want to learn the craft, teaching them the art of improvisation and how to approach text as an actor.

“My instinct as coach has not left me,” he says. “I still love dealing with people.”

A former member and co-founder of Shakespeare Demystified, he has performed in and co-directed their shows, as well as trained current and new members of the ensemble.

He also enrolled at the Michael Howard Studios in New York to study acting for one year in 2011.

It was an experience that he cherishes even today.

“It was an interesting learning curve,” he says. “I learnt what it was like to be an actor in the huge theatre industry in New York.”

One wonders why he has never dabbled in movies and television, where the so-called ‘real’ money lies.

“Rehearsals in theatre take up a lot of my time, and I do not have time to pursue films and television,” he says.