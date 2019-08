THOSE sassy, independent women of The POMPuan Show are back for another stab at tickling our funnybones!

After a successful run for International Women’s Day, the five women are banding together again to celebrate the month of Merdeka,

Presented by LOL Events, this restaging of The POMPuan Show (a play on the word ‘perempuan’) will have Malaysians roaring with laughter with its no-holds-barred take on all things women related.

This comedy variety show is a celebration of independent women, led no less by the queens of comedy themselves – Joanne Kam and Shamaine Othman – as they set out to entertain audiences with a fun night of stand-up comedy, sketch comedy and song parodies.

Performing alongside these two in this bi-lingual show (English and Bahasa Malaysia) are Boh Cameronian Arts Award winner Tria Aziz, songbird Chelsia Ng and Astro Warna’s Miss Lawak 2019 Filzah Azmi.

Catch The POMPuan Show at Penangpac in Penang this Friday and Saturday, and at The Platform at Menara Ken, TTDI, Kuala Lumpur, on Aug 31, Merdeka Day.

For tickets, visit the Proticket Malaysia website.