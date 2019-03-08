The Powerpuff Girls celebrate their 20th anniversary

CAN YOU believe that it has been 20 years since The Powerpuff Girls first used their awesome powers to save the world before bedtime?

Time flies as fast as these huge-eyed superheroes, and now Cartoon Network is celebrating the ultimate girl-power ambassadors in ways that would make even Mojo Jojo happy.

On International Woman’s Day (March 8) , Cartoon Network officially celebrates the show’s birthday in Asia with Empowerpuff – a movement that embraces empowerment and shines the spotlight on ambitious women who drive change in their communities, businesses and the world.

Over the next few months, Cartoon Network will premiere a series of short-form content on its social and digital platforms featuring trailblazers making a name for themselves.

Each woman will share their life story and will partner with Cartoon Network to create bespoke experiences, content, and products.

These regional efforts come under the larger initiative which includes a global content-creation partnership with five female artists to create seven seconds of animation of The Powerpuff Girls in their own unique style. These five include two from Asia: Dahee Jeong from South Korea and Xiya Lan from China.

The campaign also featured the launch of the Empowerpuff Internship, created to attract an array of writers, video editors, illustrators and graphic designers to curate and create original content for social media channels.

The Powerpuff Girls, which has won two Emmys, first burst on to Cartoon Network in 1998 and has captured audience’s hearts ever since.

Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup have been household heroines for Malaysians of all ages since they first flew onto our screens 20 years ago, and they will continue to entertain in years to come.

For latest updates on The Powerpuff Girls’ 20th anniversary follow Cartoon Network Asia on Facebook or visit the Cartoon Network website.

Cartoon Network is available in Malaysia on Astro Channel 616 and through the Cartoon Network Watch and Play app.