The right moment

WHEN Malaysia was first introduced to Ashwin Nair (or Ash), he was one of 11 aspiring finalists on season 2 of Malaysian Idol (2005) .

Although he did not win, there was no doubt that Ash had talent, and he collaborated with AIM- and ARIA-winning record producer Greg Henderson for his debut album Chameleon.

His single from the album, A Day Before Tomorrow, got heavy rotation on our local radio stations.

Ash later ventured into film, starring in noir-musical Red Street Diner, feature films Cuak and Bachelor Party; and TV comedy series Small Mission Enterprise.

He also did stage performances with Frogway the Musical and Kam ... In Your Face.

Ash also had a small role in the British Channel 4 production Indian Summers which was released in 2015 (and is now available via streaming services). However, since then, he has largely maintained a low profile.

“Right after I finished Indian Summers a few years back, I went right back into production. I own my own production company.”

He was also travelling the world and getting involved in spirituality.

“Just a lot of self discovery. I wasn’t so active in putting my work out there. I did not feel the need to rush something out just to stay in the limelight.

“I have never really been enamoured by fame or staying in the limelight. I am much more purposeful with what I do. That’s why I do things a little slower. I try to get the best quality and put good work out there.”

Ash’s production company was in talks to produce a sci fi-TV series but soon shifted focus. “We realised what we had was a little larger than expected.”

Unfortunately, the streaming platform with whom they were going into partnership with was undergoing some changes in terms of management. The new boss wanted more localised content, while Ash’s series was more international in terms of cast.