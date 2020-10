RAPPER and recording artiste Samson Thomas grew up in the now demolished Pekeliling Flats that were once located in Jalan Tun Razak, and later spent most of his life in Sentul. Coming from hardship, Samson would (almost naturally) move towards music, working and collaborating with other artistes as his career progressed.

“I started my career as a rapper in Psychomantra’s maiden album Oru Kirukkanin Kaaviyam. I got my big break when I was featured on a collaborative track composed by Saran Z called Ennavaley together with Psychomantra, Dhilip Varman and Thila Laxman,” said Samson, who uses the stage name Saint TFC.

“Until today I have up to 36 songs playing on local and international radio stations. I was also the first Malaysian rapper to be featured on the soundtrack of the Indian Malayalam-language movie Ranam starring top actors like Prithiviraj and Rahman.”

theSun spoke to Samson about his latest music project, which has caused quite a stir.

He explained: “It all started during the Black Lives Matter movement protesting the unjust murder of George Floyd. I was with my wife, and we were reflecting upon racism, and how it has impacted the world.

“I started asking myself how many times I have experienced it and how it has changed or moulded me.

“That’s when I realised that it was way too many times, yet no one has ever come out and said or done anything about it. That was when I realised that I had to do a song about it.”

This led to Samson writing the track I’ll Never Forget, with lyrics highlighting the problems faced by ethnic Indians in Malaysia, and using Samson’s own experiences. He released the music video for the song in July.

“Before writing I’ll Never Forget, I had to understand how sensitive the issue was, and I had to wrap my head around exactly what I wanted to convey through that song. I had to take a walk down memory lane and relive all the moments I was racially discriminated. Trust me, it was not a good walk. As soon as I had the inspiration from my own life experience to write the song, I had to figure out its direction.”