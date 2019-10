THE DANCE Company (TDC), the organizer of The Sleeping Beauty by St Petersburg Theatre Russian Ballet, has announced that the Asian

World Premiere for The Sleeping Beauty feature presentation will undergo improvements and upgrades to the production and technical designs to deliver the highest quality for the ballet feature presentation in Malaysia.

Among the improvements and upgrades includes new collaborations with the globally renowned Russian Orchestra Conductor, Timur Gorkovenko, National Symphony Orchestra of Malaysia (NSO) and Istana Budaya, fully aligned with the Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020 campaign to place Malaysia on the world map.

According to Shannon Lee, Managing Director of TDC said, “We are happy to bring historic news to Malaysia, and would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our partners, members of the media and friends of the ballet fraternity for your kind support of the Asian World Premiere of ‘The Sleeping Beauty’.”

“ In order to accommodate the upgrades and deliver a blockbuster production and historically create a landmark joint performance between Russia & Malaysia, we have made a conscious decision to reschedule to a later date, which will be made known to the public towards the end of this month. As part of Cultural Diplomacy efforts to spur Cultural Tourism through Dance, we’re confident that ‘The

Sleeping Beauty’ featuring Malaysian and Russian talents will strategically place our nation on the world map as a signature event for Visit Malaysia 2020.”